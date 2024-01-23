Delhi: 'Republic Day parade to start from 10:30 am on Friday, French contingent includes Indian and Nepali origin members'

Major General Sumit Mehta on Tuesday said that the French contingent, which comes with Indian and Nepali origin members, will march in the Republic Day parade on January 26. A French refuel aircraft along with two French Rafale aircraft will fly over them.

This year's parade is set to feature an all-women tri-services contingent for the first time, highlighting the progressive strides in military inclusivity. Major Mehta has announced that this contingent will comprise women from the Army's military police as well as their counterparts from the other two services, news agency ANI reported.

French contingent includes Indian and Nepali origin members. When they will march at the contingent, a French refueler aircraft along with two French Rafale aircraft will fly over them. First time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the parade which will… pic.twitter.com/hLTKXXgkt6 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

"Republic Day parade to start from 10:30 am on January 26 from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The parade commander would be Delhi Area Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the parade which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services," he said.

"Three of the two living Param Vir Chakra awardees including Captain Yogendra Yadav and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar would be taking part in the Republic Day parade," he added.

The 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path will have a distinct focus on women, with the main themes being 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka'. Aahvan, symbolized by the blowing of Shankhs (Conch shells), will mark the commencement of the festivities.

"A variety of new generation vehicles including Terrain Vehicles, Light Specialist Vehicles, and Special Mobility Vehicles would be taking part. The ALH Dhruv Rudra and LCH Prachand will be taking part in the flypast. The Indian Air Force flypast will include 51 planes including fighters, helicopters and transport aircraft. This will have 15 women in the planes," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the Chief Guest, marking the sixth instance of a French president participating in Republic Day celebrations. The French contingent's participation in the parade is the second of its kind.

This year witnesses a significant increase in women's participation, aligning with the theme of inclusivity. Around 13,000 Special Guests have been invited to witness the parade, reflecting the government's commitment to Jan Bhagidari.

Also Read: Byju's net loss soars to Rs 8,245 cr in FY22, revenue jumps 54.2%: Report