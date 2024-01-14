Delhi sees this winter's coldest morning at 3.5°C, trains and flights delayed amid zero visibility

Delhi on Sunday experienced its coldest morning of the winter season, with temperatures plummeting to a frigid 3.5 degrees Celsius. The dense fog persisted, leading to poor visibility conditions that affected transportation and daily activities.

This cold snap was not only marked by the low temperatures but also by the impact it had on daily life; visibility dropped to near zero in some areas, disrupting both train and flight schedules.

Air quality also suffered during this period, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plunging into the 'severe' category, indicating significant pollution levels that pose health risks. The adverse weather conditions led to delays in train services, with 22 Delhi-bound trains running late due to the fog on January 14. Flight operations were similarly disrupted, with several flights diverted from Delhi airport to other cities.

"Due to prevailing weather challenges in northern India, our flight schedules may experience interruptions!," IndiGo airlines wrote on X.

Residents and commuters were advised to exercise caution, especially when traveling on highways, due to the extremely low visibility. The use of fog lights was highly recommended, and people were urged to delay their journeys until conditions improved.

On January 13, Delhi witnessed temperatures falling down to 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog and a persistent cold wave are expected to persist in parts of northwest India for the next 3-4 days, until January 16, according to predictions by the weather department. For the first time this winter season, zero visibility was recorded across various locations from Amritsar to Dibrugarh.

A satellite image of North India revealed dense fog covering Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD issued a forecast late on Saturday, indicating moderate fog in isolated pockets and shallow fog in others. Dense to very dense fog is anticipated on January 15 and 16.

Very dense fog occurs when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, while 51 to 200 meters is considered dense. Moderate fog ranges from 201 to 500 meters, and shallow fog is between 501 and 1,000 meters.

Also Read: Azim Premji turned down my job application: Narayana Murthy on the Infosys journey