Business Today
Delhi: Suspicious unattended bag found at Connaught Place, bomb squad called in

Security agencies were alerted, and a team from the Delhi Police and fire department quickly responded to the situation.

Security agencies were alerted, and a team from the Delhi Police and fire department quickly responded to the situation.

A suspicious bag was found at Delhi's Connaught Place N Block market on Saturday. Security agencies were alerted, and a team from the Delhi Police and fire department quickly responded to the situation.

After the incident, the area was cordoned off, and security was increased. The police checked the unattended bag but found nothing suspicious inside.

A team from the Delhi Police, fire department officials, and a bomb disposal squad were at the scene. The police continued their investigation at the location.

Connaught Place is a bustling market in Delhi, known for its famous brands and eateries. It's a popular spot for people to gather and hang out, making it one of the city's most visited and lively areas.

Story to be updated soon

Published on: May 04, 2024, 4:02 PM IST
