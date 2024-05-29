scorecardresearch
Business Today
Capital punishment! Delhi hits 52.3 degrees, city's highest-ever recorded temperature

Heatwave in Delhi: Mungeshpur, a suburb of Delhi, saw its highest temperature ever, surpassing 50°C for the first time in the city's history.

Delhi temperature crosses 50 degrees, hits an all-time high Delhi temperature crosses 50 degrees, hits an all-time high

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Wednesday, that temperatures in the nation's capital city has reached a record-breaking 52.3°C. Mungeshpur, a suburb of Delhi, saw its highest temperature ever, surpassing 50°C for the first time in the city's history.

The IMD has issued a dire forecast for the next several days, calling for "heat wave to severe heat wave conditions at most places over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, at many places over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, and at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh."

It is anticipated that warm nighttime temperatures will continue in several areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, offering minimal respite from the high temperatures.

Published on: May 29, 2024, 4:27 PM IST
