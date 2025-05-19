Delhi to see rain, thunderstorm this week; heavy rainfall in Northeast: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rain, accompanied with thunderstorm in Delhi this week. It said the maximum temperature would be in the range of 37-40 degree Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature would be in the range of 26-29 degree Celsius.

For May 19, 20, and 21, the IMD predicted partly cloudy sky with very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning, and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall across Northeast India over the next seven days. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-50 kmph are expected. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh from May 19th to 20th, and Assam and Meghalaya from May 19th to 24th. Very heavy rainfall may occur in Assam and Meghalaya between May 19th and 20th.

In South Peninsular India, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph is expected over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana will see scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with similar weather conditions during the same period. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from May 19-20, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, and North Interior Karnataka from May 19th to 24th, Lakshadweep on May 19th, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from May 20th to 22nd; Rayalaseema on May 19-20, and South Interior Karnataka from May 19th to 21st.

Very heavy rainfall is also expected over Coastal Karnataka from May 20th to 22nd, South Interior Karnataka on May 19-20, North Interior Karnataka from May 19th to 22nd, and the ghats area of Tamil Nadu on May 20th. Extremely heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka on May 20th.

West India will experience isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30-50 kmph over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada from May 19th to 24th. Gujarat State will see similar conditions from May 22nd to 24th. Thunder squall winds with speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are likely over Konkan and Goa from May 20th to 23rd; Madhya Maharashtra on May 19th and from May 20th to 23rd; and Marathwada on May 19-20. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over South Madhya Maharashtra from May 19th to 23rd and Konkan and Goa from May 19th to 24th, with very heavy rainfall over Konkan from May 20th to 22nd and Madhya Maharashtra on May 21st and 22nd.

In East and Central India, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely over West Bengal and Sikkim and Jharkhand. Isolated to scattered rainfall with similar conditions and wind speeds of 30-50 kmph is expected over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Bihar during the next seven days. Thunder squall winds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph are likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 20th; Bihar on May 19-20; Jharkhand and Vidarbha on May 19th; and Chhattisgarh from May 20th to 22nd.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from May 19th to 21st; and Bihar from May 19th to 22nd, with very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 19th and 20th.

Northwest India will see isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh from May 19th to 20th, and over Uttarakhand from May 19th to 24th. Similar isolated rainfall is expected over the plains of Northwest India during May 19th to 24th. Isolated hailstorms are very likely over Himachal Pradesh on May 19th and over Uttarakhand on May 19th and 20th. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Uttarakhand on May 23rd and 24th.