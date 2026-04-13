Delhi traffic advisory: New Rohtak Road restrictions from April 9 to May 17; check peak hours, alternate route

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters using New Rohtak Road, warning of congestion and movement restrictions due to underground cable laying work being carried out by Delhi Transco Ltd.

The traffic regulation will remain in effect from April 9, 2026, to May 17, 2026, and is expected to impact one of the key stretches connecting central and west Delhi.

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Which stretch will be affected?

According to the advisory, the affected corridor runs from Dev Nagar to JB-4 near Idgah via New Rohtak Road. Road cutting activity is being undertaken at multiple points between Liberty Cinema and Kamal T-Point, which could disrupt normal traffic flow.

Barricades have already been installed at several locations for commuter safety, and authorities have said lane movement may be slower than usual during the work period.

Peak hours to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police has specifically advised commuters heading towards Kamal T-Point to avoid the route during peak congestion hours:

08:00 AM to 11:00 AM

05:00 PM to 09:00 PM

Heavy traffic buildup is likely during these windows, particularly on weekdays.

Suggested alternate route

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Motorists travelling through the affected area have been asked to use Desh Bandhu Gupta Road as an alternate route wherever possible.

Commuters are also advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time to avoid delays.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY



Traffic regulation will be in place on New Rohtak Road from 09.04.2026 to 17.05.2026 due to underground cable laying work by Delhi Transco Ltd.



Peak Hours to Avoid:

08:00 AM – 11:00 AM

05:00 PM – 09:00 PM



📍 Likely Affected Stretch:

* Liberty Cinema to Kamal… pic.twitter.com/mn8oyrwaDF — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 9, 2026

Public appeal by Delhi Traffic Police

The department has requested residents and daily commuters to cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area and strictly follow traffic signage.

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Officials said public cooperation will be critical in ensuring smoother traffic movement during the construction period.

Where to check live traffic updates

Delhi commuters can monitor real-time traffic alerts and diversions through Delhi Traffic Police's official digital channels, including website and social media platforms. Helpline numbers have also been shared for assistance.