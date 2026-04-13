The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has achieved a major technological milestone by deploying its immediate acknowledgement feature across currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, cash (Capital Market) and equity derivatives segments from April 11, 2026.

This upgrade delivers order acknowledgement in nanoseconds, a significant improvement from the previous system response time of 100 microseconds. With the new process flow, every order sent to the IPO-bound NSE trading system now receives an immediate acknowledgement within nanoseconds.

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This development marks a significant enhancement in NSE’s trading infrastructure. It positions India at the forefront of global exchange technology, reflecting the Exchange’s commitment to creating a transparent, efficient, and world-class capital markets ecosystem.

This real-time confirmation is followed by the usual processing and confirmation or rejection messages. Market participants benefit from instant tracking of order receipt, leading to improved certainty and transparency. Currently, no other exchange worldwide claims to provide response times at the nanosecond level.

The immediate acknowledgement feature was introduced in phases, supported by a new encryption mechanism. Currency derivatives adopted it on July 12, 2025, followed by commodity derivatives on December 13, 2025. The cash and equity derivatives segments implemented the feature on April 11, 2026, with a phased coexistence period allowing members to transition smoothly from the earlier encryption framework.

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This enhancement is important for several reasons. It improves market transparency by giving members real-time visibility of order receipt, removing uncertainty in the order lifecycle. It also boosts operational confidence as participants can track every order instantly, supporting faster decisions and better risk management.

The speed upgrade highlights NSE’s position as a global technology leader in exchange infra. The phased rollout ensures there is no disruption to trading operations during the transition to the new system. This latest technological advancement reinforces NSE’s commitment to maintaining a robust trading platform, supporting the growth and efficiency of India’s capital markets.

Since its inception in 1994, NSE has been a pioneer in electronic trading in India. It has consistently ranked as the largest stock exchange in the country by total and average daily turnover for equity shares, according to SEBI data. NSE operates a fully integrated business model.