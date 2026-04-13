ICICI Prudential AMC Q4 results, final dividend today; earnings preview

Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd were trading half-a-per cent lower in Monday's trade, ahead of the asset manager's March quarter results. The stock was trading at Rs 3,366.30, down 0.57 per cent. The asset management industry continued to report healthy equity inflows, which analysts said will be offset by equity mark-to -market (MTM) weakness and likely result in weak equity AUM growth in the March quarter.

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Kotak Institutional Equities expects ICICI Prudential AMC to see 5.6 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 730.50 crore for the March quarter on 18.4 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 1,502.10 crore. It expects 2 per cent sequential AUM growth. The brokerage said ICICI Prudential AMC has gained market share on the back of strong flows backed by performance. It expects strong core PBT growth (27 YoY; down 1 per cent QoQ), led by revenue growth and marginal increase in expenses.

Along with its quarterly earnings, the board of directors of the company will also consider declaration of final dividend, if any, to the shareholders for the financial year ending on March 31, 2026.

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MOFSL in its preview note said AMCs are expected to report 17-19 per cent YoY growth in revenue and Ebitda. However, the impact of adverse market movements on other income would hit PAT growth. It sees net profit for ICICI Prudential AMC at Rs 827.70 crore. Sales is seen at Rs 1,529 crore.

It said quarterly average AUM growth is expected to remain flat, primarily due to the mark-to-market impact. EBITDA margin is likely to dip slightly on a sequential basis. Yields may remain largely stable on a sequential basis. Other income is expected to decline sharply on account of rising bond yields and weak market returns.

Ahead of ICICI Prudential AMC's Q4 results, MOFSL added the stock to its model portfolio citing continued market share gain, led by its sustained strong fund performance, scaling up its non-MF business to over 15 per cent of revenue, and best-in-class profitability. For Q4, the brokerage sees profit at Rs 460 crore, up 18.7 per cent YoY. The brokerage suggested a target price of Rs 3,500 on the stock.