Delhi water crisis is BJP-made, claims AAP's Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that the water crisis in Delhi was a conspiracy against the national capital by the Bharatiya Janata Party. During a press conference, Singh accused BJP of orchestrating the crisis in Delhi.

There has been no reaction from the BJP on the allegations.

Related Articles

"We believe, 'pyase ko paani pilane se zyada punya ka kaam nahi hota' (there is no greater virtue than giving water to the thirsty) and there is no bigger sin than stopping water," Singh said.

He alleged, "I am saying there is a BJP-sponsored water crisis. BJP wants no water for Delhi people and there are doing all conspiracies to ensure it."

He noted that Delhi receives its water supply from BJP-ruled Haryana. When the state does not provide the required amount of water, it leads to a shortage.

"We are not getting water as per our demand. When we request the Haryana government, they don't listen. We request the LG but he doesn't do the required work," Singh claimed.

Several areas in the national capital have been facing water crisis for weeks. There is little to no supply, and shortage being met by private water tankers.

Yesterday, AAP MLAs reached the house of Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil to seeking his assistance to resolve the acute shortage of water in the national capital. “We came here to meet CR Patil to find a solution for the issue of water crisis in Delhi. We got to know that he is not here and we will not be able to meet him today. If the Jal Shakti Minister does interstate coordination, the issue of water shortage will be reduced,” said AAP MLA Dilip Pandey.

Meanwhile, the BJP launched a protest against the AAP government over scarcity of water. Bansuri Swaraj, BJP MP from New Delhi took part in the protest along with other senior party leaders.

“This is not a natural problem, it has been created by the AAP. Delhi has sufficient water, and Haryana is releasing more water than agreed upon. In just 10 years, AAP has taken Delhi Jal Board from a profit of Rs 600 crore in 2013 to a loss of Rs 73000 crore in 2024,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)