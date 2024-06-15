Delhi water crisis: AAP urges Haryana for releasing water into Yamuna on humanitarian grounds

To address the looming water scarcity in the national capital, the Delhi government has requested Haryana to allow the release of water into the Yamuna, citing humanitarian grounds. This urgent appeal was given by AAP senior leader and minister Atishi in a statement on Saturday.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, the Water Minister of Delhi highlighted the pressing issue, revealing a deficit of 70 million gallons per day in water production within the capital. This scarcity has been attributed to insufficient raw water supply from the Munak canal and Wazirabad reservoir.

The minister disclosed that the usual water production level of approximately 1,002 million gallons per day saw a dip to 932 MGD on Friday due to this raw water shortage. Stressing the critical situation, the Delhi government appealed to Haryana to increase water discharge to meet the needs of the city's residents on compassionate grounds.

Meanwhile, discussions regarding the distribution of Yamuna water shares will take place once the prevailing heatwave conditions subside, as the government focuses on immediate relief measures. Despite deliberations at the Upper Yamuna River Board meeting on Friday, a concrete solution to the water crisis in Delhi has not been reached.

In a positive development, Atishi mentioned Himachal Pradesh's willingness to provide surplus water to Delhi, following her conversation with Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who pledged cooperation. The specifics of the data concerning available water from Himachal Pradesh are yet to be ascertained by the Board.

During a meeting with Delhi Jal Board officials, a comprehensive evaluation was agreed upon to identify areas suffering from water deprivation, along with an augmentation of water tanker deployment. Presently, DJB tankers are conducting approximately 10,000 trips daily to supply 10 MGD of water to parched regions. To cater to the urgent needs of local residents in places like Bawana, Dwarka, and Nangloi, emergency tube wells have been activated.