Delhi water shortage: Haryana CM refutes AAP’s charges of insufficient supply, says ‘Kejriwal misleading people’

Delhi water shortage: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, refuted Delhi government’s charge that the state government has not released the national capital’s share of water. He said that the Haryana government is releasing water over and above the agreed quantity. Saini also blamed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for trying to hide the shortcomings of the government.

"Kejriwal is misleading people. Earlier too, he raised this issue. They want to hide their own shortcomings. We are giving water to Delhi over and above the agreed-upon quantity," said Saini to reporters in Karnal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the Aam Aadmi Party government should not try to divert public attention by saying Haryana has not released sufficient water, and focus on development instead.

"If people in Delhi face inconvenience, Haryana also feels the pain. But Kejriwal paid more attention to corruption and did not focus on providing facilities to people. Rather than talking here and there, they should ensure proper management and distribution of water to Delhi residents," he said.

BJP has said that Haryana is supplying the city 1,049 cusecs of water from the Yamuna, which exceeds the quantity agreed upon.

Saini’s response comes amid an acute water shortage that Delhi is facing amid the sweltering heat. The AAP government, announcing measures and penalties for violation of such measures, stated that the water shortage issue in the national capital was worsened by Haryana’s insufficient water release.

Delhi water minister Atishi said there has been a drastic dip in the water level at the Wazirabad barrage. The Delhi government also moved the Supreme Court on Friday, and sought a direction to Haryana to release surplus water, provided by Himachal Pradesh for Delhi.

Last month too, Saini accused the AAP government of lying after Atishi alleged that the neighbouring state has stopped water supply to the national capital, as part of BJP’s ‘conspiracy’ to create obstacles for the Delhi government on May 25.