Delhi government moves Supreme Court to address severe water crisis in the city

Delhi government moves Supreme Court to address severe water crisis in the city

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concerns earlier in the day, stating that the states sharing borders with Delhi have reduced water supply to the city.

The Delhi government has taken action to address the severe water crisis in the national capital by moving the Supreme Court to request additional water supplies from neighbouring states Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concerns earlier in the day, stating that the states sharing borders with Delhi have reduced water supply to the city. He urged the BJP government to intervene and facilitate water supply to Delhi, particularly amid the scorching heat.

In response to the water shortage, the Delhi government has implemented strict measures, including imposing a Rs 2,000 fine on individuals found wasting water and disconnecting illegal water connections at construction sites or commercial establishments.

Despite these efforts, the water crisis in Delhi continues to worsen, with residents resorting to desperate measures to access water. Reports indicate that residents in Vivekananda Colony in Chanakyapuri had to climb atop water tankers to collect water.

Published on: May 31, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
