Delhi weather alert: Temperature may hit 40°C this weekend, IMD flags heat surge

Delhi's brief spell of pleasant April weather may be ending fast. After cooler days influenced by rain and western disturbances, the national capital is now expected to see a steep rise in temperatures, with the mercury likely to touch 40°C by the weekend.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), clear skies, dry conditions and weakening cooling systems are now setting the stage for hotter days across Delhi-NCR.

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Warmest day of the year so far

Delhi recorded its hottest day of 2026 so far on Tuesday, with Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, logging a maximum temperature of 38.2°C. That was around 2 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Several other stations also reported elevated readings:

Ridge: 39.5°C

Lodhi Road: 38.1°C

Palam: 37.6°C

Ayanagar: 37.8°C

These figures mark a sharp climb compared with recent days, when maximum temperatures remained in the mid-30s.

40°C likely by weekend

IMD projections indicate Delhi could move close to the 40°C mark over the next few days, with temperatures rising steadily through the week. Some forecasts suggest highs of 41°C to 42°C may be possible by the weekend if current weather patterns continue.

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While no formal heatwave warning has yet been issued for Delhi, officials are closely monitoring the situation.

Under IMD norms, a heatwave in the plains is declared when:

Maximum temperature reaches at least 40°C and is 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal, or

The actual maximum touches 45°C or more, regardless of normal levels.

A severe heatwave is declared when departures exceed 6.4°C, or temperatures cross 47°C.

Why temperatures are rising now

The earlier part of April remained relatively moderate due to intermittent rain and cloud cover linked to western disturbances. With that influence fading, Delhi is now seeing stronger sunshine, calmer winds and drier air conditions that typically push daytime temperatures higher.

What residents should expect

Weather experts expect hotter afternoons, stronger sunlight and warmer evenings in the coming days. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours and take precautions as summer conditions intensify.