Delhi weather: Thick layer of fog engulfs national capital, flights to be impacted; temp 10 degree Celsius

Business Today
News
India
Feedback

Delhi weather: CAT-III procedures were implemented at the Delhi airport. The airport, in a statement, said that flight operations are likely to be impacted. 

Delhi weather: Thick fog impacts visibility in national capital on January 2 Delhi weather: Thick fog impacts visibility in national capital on January 2

Delhi weather: Delhiites woke up to a cold morning on January 2, with temperatures dipping to 10 degree Celsius. A thick layer of fog engulfed the capital on Tuesday, impacting visibility. At the Delhi airport, general visibility was reduced to 50 metres at 6 am, and runway visibility was between 200-500 metres. 

CAT-III procedures were implemented in the airport. The airport, in a statement, said that flight operations are likely to be impacted. 

It said that low visibility procedures are in progress at the Delhi airport, and while all flights are normal, passengers were urged to contact the airlines. In a subsequent update, the airport said: “While landings and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected.” It urged passengers to contact their respective airlines.

Meanwhile, the air quality index in Delhi was in the poor category at 278. An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, 401-450 ‘severe’, and 451 and above ‘severe plus’. 

According to SAFAR-India, Alipur station read an AQI of 303, while Anand Vihar recorded 303, Bawana 330, Burari Crossing 330, Dwarka Sector 8 296, IGI Airport 296, ITO 264, Jahangirpuri 345, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 262, Najafgarh 180, Narela 285, North Campus DU 336, Okhla Phase 2 320, Punjabi Bagh 310, RK Puram 299, Rohini 326, Siri Fort 320, Sonia Vihar 229, Vivek Vihar 338, and Wazirpur 334, among others.

Published on: Jan 02, 2025, 8:30 AM IST
