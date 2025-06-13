Delhi weather update: Capital scorched, but not for long; Monsoon likely to arrive 10 days early, says IMD

India's capital city, Delhi, might experience weather-related relief sooner than expected this year, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the southwest monsoon’s early onset, nearly 10 days ahead of schedule.

Traditionally due around June 30, the rains could now reach the capital between June 19 and 25, offering a welcome break from the searing heat that pushed temperatures above 43°C this week.

After a nearly 10-day lull, the southwest monsoon has regained strength over southern India, triggering widespread showers across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Konkan, and Maharashtra. The IMD says this renewed momentum is a strong indicator of rapid monsoon advancement towards central and northern regions.

“The monsoon is expected to cover eastern India—including West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh—within the next week,” the IMD report stated.

The rains are forecast to move northwestward soon after, with western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and eventually Delhi set to receive rainfall between June 19 and 25.

In the lead-up to the rains, Delhi has already begun to experience rising humidity and isolated pre-monsoon thunderstorms—early signs of the advancing system. The city recorded maximum temperatures exceeding 43°C on Thursday, with conditions hovering well above seasonal norms for the past two weeks.

To ease the discomfort, the IMD has predicted a dip in temperature between June 14 and 17, when mercury levels are expected to range between 37°C and 42°C, accompanied by light to moderate rain and gusty winds.

