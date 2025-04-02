Delhi's air quality dips, GRAP-1 restrictions reinstated due to poor category

Delhi's air quality has once again deteriorated, falling into the 'Poor' category, prompting the re-enforcement of Stage I restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR). This development follows the temporary lifting of these restrictions on March 29, when there was a brief improvement in air quality. Authorities are now focused on a range of measures to curb pollution.

The reinstated Stage I of GRAP targets multiple pollution sources, with a particular focus on dust mitigation at construction sites. Authorities are enforcing the ban on private construction and demolition activities of projects measuring 500 square metres or more. Additionally, there are strict checks on polluting vehicles and enhanced traffic management to reduce emissions. Industries, power plants, and brick kilns are required to implement emission controls, and there is a prohibition on the open burning of waste materials.

Further, the use of diesel generators is restricted, and the burning of coal or firewood in eateries is prohibited. The policy aims to address multiple fronts to improve air quality, from road dust to industrial emissions. Traffic police deployment has been increased in congested areas to improve traffic flow and reduce vehicular emissions. This comprehensive approach is aimed at addressing the various contributors to Delhi's air pollution.

Moreover, Stage I restrictions include a ban on the production, storage, and sale of firecrackers until January 1, 2025. Vehicles that are visibly polluting are being impounded, and there is a stringent prohibition on the burning of garbage in the open. These measures are part of a broader strategy to manage the air quality, which is being increasingly threatened by seasonal changes and ongoing urban activities. The emphasis is not only on punitive measures but also on preventive actions to mitigate pollution.

The impact of these restrictions extends to the industrial sector, with actions taken against units and thermal power plants within a 300 km radius of Delhi found spreading pollution. Authorities are striving to balance economic activities with environmental responsibilities, aiming for a long-term improvement in air quality. The reimplementation of GRAP-1 highlights the ongoing challenges Delhi faces in managing air quality, necessitating coordinated efforts between government bodies and the public to achieve sustainable environmental health for the region.