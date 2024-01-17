Delhi’s judicial infra gets big boost as Kejriwal govt to build 3 new court complexes

The Arvind Kejriwal government has taken a significant step towards improving the judicial infrastructure in Delhi. In this regard, the government is preparing to build three new District Court complexes in Rohini Sector-26, Shastri Park and Karkardooma. In the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting held recently, Finance Minister Atishi approved these three projects, which will be built at cost of Rs 1,098.5 crore.

After the completion of these three projects, Delhi's District Court will witness an increase of 200 courtrooms. Atishi emphasised that swift and accessible justice is a fundamental right for every Indian, and this is achievable only when there is sufficient infrastructure in the courts.

She said: “At present, there is a considerable backlog of pending cases on judges and courts nationwide, leading to unnecessary delays in case resolutions. In this context, the commitment of the Kejriwal government to provide sufficient judicial infrastructure in the capital is crucial. The government's dedication to building 200 new courtrooms in Delhi in this direction proves to be highly significant in strengthening the judicial system.”

Atishi said that these three projects are highly significant in the direction of enhancing Delhi's judicial infrastructure, and their completion will greatly aid in the swift resolution of legal matters.

She mentioned that the Kejriwal government is actively working on a war footing to address the shortage of courtrooms in Delhi's district courts, and these three projects are crucial steps in this direction. Keeping the convenience of judges, lawyers, and citizens in mind, these three projects will incorporate better public facilities.

The 11-storey new District Court Complex in Rohini Sector-26 will be equipped with modern facilities, including 100 new courtrooms and 270 lawyer chambers. The complex will consist of 3 basements, a ground floor, and two 11-storey building blocks. The total cost of this project is estimated to be Rs 714.19 crore.

Additionally, a new District Court Complex in Shastri Park will include 48 courtrooms and 175 lawyer stations. The total cost for this project is estimated to be Rs 184.91 crores.

The third project involves constructing an additional court block near the existing court in Karkardooma. This new court block will have 50 new courtrooms, and the total cost for this project is estimated to be Rs 199.39 crores.

While undertaking these three projects, better public facilities will also be developed, keeping in mind the convenience of judges, lawyers, and citizens, said AAP government.