Dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR: Airport imposes CAT III protocols, IndiGo, Air India issue advisories

Dense fog rolled across the Delhi-NCR region early on Wednesday, sharply reducing visibility and setting the tone for another challenging day as weather and pollution combined to disrupt daily life. The India Meteorological Department forecast continued foggy conditions in parts of the region, even as air quality in the national capital showed only a marginal improvement.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday. The city recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 388, down from 401 on Monday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

The impact was visible on the ground. Dense fog enveloped several parts of Noida on Wednesday morning, significantly reducing visibility and slowing traffic on major roads. Vehicles were seen using headlights and fog lights as commuters navigated through thick haze. Similar scenes were reported across Delhi-NCR, with visuals from Indirapuram showing roads shrouded in dense mist.

The Air Quality Early Warning System cautioned that pollution levels are expected to worsen to the ‘severe’ category on December 31 and January 1. Conditions are likely to ease back to ‘very poor’ on January 2, with air quality forecast to stay in the ‘very poor’ range for the next six days.

Officials said the outlook remains unfavourable due to weak atmospheric conditions. They cited a ventilation index below 6,000 sq m per second and low wind speeds under 10 kmph, levels considered insufficient to disperse pollutants.

Meanwhile, Delhi Airport also issued a passenger advisory in view of the prevailing fog, urging travellers to stay updated on flight schedules as dense winter conditions continue to blanket the region.

Chilly weather and fog continued to impact flight operations at Hindon Airport on Wednesday morning, causing schedule changes and slower departures. Passengers were advised to check flight status before heading to the airport and opt for rebooking or refunds if affected, with safety cited as the top priority amid fluctuating visibility.

Air India on Tuesday night issued a travel advisory warning of possible flight disruptions and cascading delays across Delhi and northern India due to dense fog and low visibility. The airline said it has taken proactive steps, including advance cancellation of select morning flights likely to be affected, with passengers informed in advance to avoid long and uncertain waits at airports.

Due to forecasts of dense fog and low visibility across Delhi and Northern India tomorrow morning, we anticipate impacts on flight schedules and potential cascading delays across our network. We are keeping a close eye on the situation and have taken proactive… — Air India (@airindia) December 30, 2025

Airlines remained on alert as conditions persisted. IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Wednesday, warning passengers of possible disruptions at Delhi and several airports across northern India. The airline said departures and arrivals could be impacted as the day progresses if foggy conditions continue, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation and making operational adjustments to minimise disruption.