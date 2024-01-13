Dense fog grips Delhi NCR, zero visibility seen in many areas in North

Delhi fog: The national capital woke up to dense fog with visibility reducing to almost zero in several parts of the region.

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Guwahati was forced to make an emergency landing in Dhaka due dense fog, according to reports.

The Met department sees dense surface fog in Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, which is not expected to dissipate before 11:30 am-12:30 pm. At 3.6°C, the city recorded the season's coldest Saturday morning.

Cold to severe cold day conditions is likely to continue in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan over the next three to four days. Friday saw about 100 flights delayed after visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport plummeted to 0 metres owing to the onset of severe fog.

#WATCH | Delhi: Drone visuals from AIIMS area as fog grips the national capital



(Visuals shot at 7:40 am) pic.twitter.com/YzonZvIK2t — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

According to Delhi airport officials, no flights were diverted or cancelled. Met authorities stated that the CAT III protocols were strictly enforced at the airport.

Maximum temperatures remained in the 10-20 degree Celsius range, with Amritsar in Punjab recording 9.4 degrees Celsius, over nine degrees below average.

