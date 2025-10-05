With the festive travel rush approaching, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stepped in to monitor and manage airfares. Acting on its mandate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the regulator has proactively engaged with airlines to prevent excessive fare surges and meet rising passenger demand.

The DGCA has directed airlines to increase capacity by deploying additional flights during the high-demand period. In response:

Advertisement

IndiGo is adding approximately 730 additional flights across 42 sectors

Air India & Air India Express will operate about 486 extra flights across 20 sectors

SpiceJet is deploying 546 additional flights across 38 sectors

The DGCA said it will maintain rigorous oversight of fares and capacities during the festive season to protect passenger interests.

Past instances of airfare surges

Here are several notable incidents from recent years: