Dharavi residents to get 17% more space than any other slum redevelopment project: Adani Group 

The Adani Group has said it will offer eligible residents of the Dharavi slum clusters new flats measuring 350 sq ft, which will be 17 per cent more than what is offered as part of slum redevelopment projects. It said the dwellers of informal settlements were given houses measuring 269 sq ft.

The conglomerate, which is redeveloping Dharavi slums in collaboration with the Maharashtra government, said the new flats will have a kitchen and toilet. The redeveloped area will also have community halls, recreational areas, public gardens, dispensaries and daycare centres for children.

January 1, 2000, has been decided as the cut-off date to determine eligible residents. The "ineligible residents" will be provided accommodation under the proposed affordable rental housing policy, as per the state government's norms.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is a special purpose vehicle, formed as a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government. The company won the contract to rebuild the largest slum clusters in Asia in November 2022.

"The new flats will be dream homes for all Dharavikars and will upgrade their living conditions. Every home will reflect the spirit of a Dharavikar, whose aspirations have always mirrored those of a common Mumbaikar. We, at DRPPL (Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd), are committed to fulfilling these dreams and aspirations while keeping the very soul of Dharavi intact," said a DRPPL spokesperson.

In a blog, Gautam Adani said that his company's bid for the redevelopment of this slum was 2.5 times the next highest.

