'Dharma always guided us': Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi sparks big controversy by calling secularism ‘European'

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi ignited a political storm on Monday with his controversial remarks, stating that secularism is a “European concept” and has no place in India. Speaking at the Hindu Dharma Vidya Peetham convocation in Thiruvattar, Kanyakumari, Ravi questioned the relevance of secularism in the Indian context.

Related Articles

"A lot of misconceptions have been spread about secularism in India. Secularism, as it is understood today, is a European import and not rooted in Indian traditions. In Europe, secularism arose from a conflict between the church and the state, but in India, there is no need for such a division. Dharma has always guided our way of life,” the governor was quoted by ANI as saying.

Ravi's statements have drawn sharp criticism from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and opposition leaders, who have condemned his views as misinformed and unconstitutional.

DMK, CPI Leaders Slam RN Ravi’s Remarks on Secularism

TKS Elangovan, spokesperson for the DMK, strongly opposed Ravi’s comments, calling secularism a fundamental necessity for India. "Secularism is not a European import but is enshrined in the Constitution of India under Article 25, which guarantees freedom of religion. The Governor seems to lack a basic understanding of our Constitution, which also recognises 22 languages, not just Hindi or any one culture,” said Elangovan.

The DMK leader further criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leadership, alleging that their ignorance of India's diversity has prevented them from forming a government on their own. "They neither understand India nor its Constitution, and that is why they struggle to gain majority support,” Elangovan added.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja also voiced his disapproval, urging Governor Ravi to adhere to the constitutional principles. "RN Ravi’s remarks on secularism are deeply concerning. Our Constitution clearly defines India as a secular democratic republic, and it is the Governor's duty to uphold this. Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, rejected the idea of a theocratic state. A Hindu Rashtra would be a disaster for this country,” Raja said.

Raja added that secularism is crucial to keeping religion and politics separate. "We cannot afford to let religion dictate our politics. This has been the stance of our nation since Independence," he emphasised.

Governor RN Ravi’s Secularism Remark Adds Fuel to Political Fire

Governor Ravi’s statement has further fuelled ongoing debates over secularism and governance in India. His comment, “India does not need secularism,” has been perceived by critics as a violation of the Constitution, which firmly establishes India as a secular state. Opposition parties have expressed concerns over increasing communal tensions and attempts to undermine India’s secular fabric.

Meanwhile, early reactions on social media reflect divided opinions, with some supporting Ravi’s assertion about India's cultural roots, while others have condemned his interpretation of secularism as regressive.