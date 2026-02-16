Diary plea, CCTV trail, overnight search: How Gurugram’s 16-year-old  disappearance ended in tragedy

A 16-year-old Class 11 student from Mokalwas village in Gurugram, who had been missing since the night of February 11, was found dead in a pond near the village crematorium, police said. Preliminary investigation suggests death by suicide, according to a PTI report.

Police said the teenager had dinner with her family on Wednesday night and went to her room to study, but was missing the next morning. Her parents and elder brother searched for her in the house and surrounding areas before approaching authorities, who registered a missing person case.

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The family also announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information about her whereabouts.

CCTV footage later showed the student leaving the house late at night wearing her school uniform, which was also found missing from her room.

Note Found During Investigation

During a search of her room, police recovered a diary containing a handwritten message addressed to her parents, asking for forgiveness and indicating she could be found near the cremation ground pond. The note led police teams to the site.

As reported by Hindustan Times, police reached the location on Friday evening with divers and four tractor-mounted pumps. The pond, around 15 feet deep, had to be drained before a search could be carried out.

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Officials said it took nearly 12 hours to pump out the water, after which the body was found lodged in the mud. It was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

Family in Shock, Probe Continues

Police described the student as academically bright. Her father works at the village court library. She is survived by her parents and elder brother.

After the autopsy on Saturday, the body was handed over to the family. Investigators are now working to trace her mobile phone and reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to her death. The investigation remains ongoing.