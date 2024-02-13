'Dilli Chalo' protest: Farmers call ceasefire for now, say will try again tomorrow

Farmer leaders on Tuesday evening declared a temporary ceasefire for today and said they would continue with their protest from tomorrow morning. Addressing the media on Tuesday, the farmers said they are worried about the well-being of their members. “Around 60 of our men have sustained injuries. The government is provoking us by attacking us with tear gas shells and rubber bullets,” they said.

Farmers are demanding a law on minimum support price for crops and have said it will march towards Delhi after their talks with a team of union ministers failed on Monday.

Earlier in the day, farmers began to remove the barricades at the Punjab-Haryana (Shambhu) border, following which the Haryana police fired rounds of tear gas to disperse them.

After the confrontation between the farmers and the police at the Shambhu border (Haryana-Punjab), the Tikri border was sealed by the Delhi Police, according to news agency PTI. Additionally, all entry and exit points of the surrounding streets and villages that connect to the highway near Tikri Metro Station were also closed.

'Delhi Chalo' agitation is spearheaded by SKM splinter group Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. It urged all like-minded farmer organisations to unite and take part in the February 16 Gramin Bharat Bandh called by the central trade unions.

News agency PTI said SKM has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding Minimum Support Price for crops, slamming action on the farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march and accusing the government of trying to "project" division among farmer bodies.

