scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
‘Delhi Chalo’ protest: Punjab got 50% less diesel, 20% less gas due to farmers' agitation

Feedback

‘Delhi Chalo’ protest: Punjab got 50% less diesel, 20% less gas due to farmers' agitation

Farmers have been demanding the enactment of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops as per Dr M S Swaminathan Commission’s report.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The Delhi Police sealed the Tikri border on Tuesday after the farmers-cop clash at the Shambhu (Haryana-Punjab) border. The Delhi Police sealed the Tikri border on Tuesday after the farmers-cop clash at the Shambhu (Haryana-Punjab) border.

Fuel supply to Punjab was disrupted due to the ongoing farmer protest. Government sources told news agency ANI that 50 per cent less diesel and 20 per cent less gas were dispatched to Punjab. Almost after two years, farmers once again started their agitation demanding the enactment of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops as per Dr M S Swaminathan Commission’s report. The farmers are trying to march towards Delhi after their meeting with three Union ministers failed in Chandigarh on Monday (February 12) evening.

On Tuesday, agitating farmers started to remove the barricades at the Punjab-Haryana (Shambhu) border, following which the Haryana police fired rounds of tear gas to disperse the protestors. At least 15 sand-laden dumpers, cranes, 200 barricades, drones and barbed wires along with 150-200 policemen in anti-rioting gears were on standby on the Gurugram-Delhi border on the NH-48 near Sirhaul to block any possible attempt by farmers to move towards Delhi.

]At the Khanauri border near Jind in Haryana, the disruption between Punjab farmers and Haryana police heightened, which forced the cops to fire tear gas shells. The demonstrators claimed that a farmer was injured in the tear gas shell firing.
 

Published on: Feb 13, 2024, 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement