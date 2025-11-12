Disappointing debut for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj: Axis My India predicts just 0-2 seats

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party appears set for a rocky start in Bihar, with exit polls forecasting a poor electoral debut for the new political outfit. The Axis My India exit poll, released on Wednesday, projected that Jan Suraaj would secure a disappointing 0-2 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

Despite the high-profile campaign led by Kishor, a well-known political strategist who played a significant role in Narendra Modi's 2014 campaign and later advised the Congress, Jan Suraaj appears to have failed to make a meaningful impact in the state's political landscape. Axis My India forecast that the party, which had a strong focus on youth, rural development, and governance reform, would struggle to secure even a modest presence in the assembly, with just a 4% vote share.

This projection comes as part of broader exit poll results that show a dominant performance by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, in Bihar's closely watched assembly elections.

According to Axis My India, the NDA is expected to win between 121-141 seats, securing a clear edge over the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), which is predicted to win between 98-118 seats.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan's RJD is expected to emerge as the single-largest party, but still fall short of the majority mark.

The projections by Axis My India are in line with those of other pollsters, including Today's Chanakya, which predicts the NDA securing around 160 seats, a significant lead over the RJD and its allies, who are expected to win just 77 seats.

Kishor had positioned Jan Suraaj as a force for change, targeting Bihar's youth and those disillusioned with the entrenched political parties. However, the exit polls suggest that, despite his efforts, Kishor's message did not resonate enough to carve out a significant political space in Bihar.

Axis My India's detailed break-up of party performance indicates that the RJD, despite its position as the largest party within the Mahagathbandhan, will still face an uphill battle in forming a government.

While the RJD is expected to secure between 67-76 seats, the JD(U) and BJP are projected to win between 56-62 and 50-56 seats, respectively. The Congress, a key ally in the Mahagathbandhan, is predicted to win between 17-21 seats, with the Left parties expected to secure between 10-14 seats.

One of the key insights from the exit poll is the gender divide in voting patterns. While the NDA is expected to receive 45% of the female vote, the Mahagathbandhan is projected to receive just 40%. However, among male voters, the Mahagathbandhan leads with 42%, compared to 41% for the NDA. This nuanced voting pattern suggests that the NDA's appeal to women voters, particularly in rural areas, might have played a crucial role in giving them the edge in the polls.

For Kishor, the disappointing debut of Jan Suraaj would be a significant setback.