Nephrocare Health IPO: Check application status, allotment odds latest GMP & listing date

Nephrocare Health Services is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, December 15. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, December 16. The dialysis solutions player strong response from the investors during the three-day bidding.

The IPO of Nephrocare Health Services was open for bidding between December 10 and December 12. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 438-460 per share with a lot size of 32 shares. It raised a total of Rs 871.05 crore via IPO, which included a fresh shares sale of 76,82,717 shares worth Rs 353.40 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) up to 1,12,53,102 shares worth 517.64 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 13.96 times, attracting bids nearly Rs 8,600 crore through more than 4.54 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 27.47 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 24.27 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 2.31 times during the bidding.

Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of Nephrocare Health Services:

Big HNI category: 1 investor out of 6 investors will get 196 shares (Probability: 16.67 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 13 investors will get 196 shares (Probability: 7.69 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 2 investors will get 32 shares. (Probability: 50 per cent)



The grey market premium (GMP) of Nephrocare Health Services has remained stable even after mixed bidding and volatile market sentiments. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 33-35 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of nearly 7-8 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 20 during the bidding phase.

Incorporated in 2010, Hyderabad-based Nephrocare Health Services provides end-to-end dialysis care through a wide network of clinics across India and select international markets. The company offers services including diagnosis, haemodialysis, home and mobile dialysis, and wellness programs, supported by an in-house pharmacy.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, Ambit and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book running lead managers and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Refund initiations and credit of shares is likely to be done by Tuesday, December 16. Its shares shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with December 17 as the date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Nephrocare Health Services, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Under the issue type, click Equity Under the issue name, select Nephrocare Health Services Limited in the dropbox Write the application number Add the PAN card ID Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.