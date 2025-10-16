‘Discussions are ongoing’: India’s response to Trump claiming Modi said no to Russian oil purchases

India is in discussions with the US about energy sourcing, said the Ministry of External Affairs, adding that New Delhi’s policies have always been guided by the interests of the Indian consumers. The MEA response came after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India will cut down on Russian oil purchases.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective.”

“Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions,” he added.

Jaiswal further stated, “Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing.”

WHAT TRUMP SAID

Speaking to reporters at his Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said the US was “not happy” that India was buying Russian crude. He reiterated that if India stops purchasing Russian oil, it will be a big blow to Russia, and Vladimir Putin will be unable to continue the Ukraine war.

“He (Modi) is a friend of mine, we have a great relationship... we were not happy with him buying oil from Russia because that let Russia continue on with this ridiculous war where they've lost a million and a half people…I was not happy that India was buying oil, and (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing,” he said.

“He has assured me there will be no oil purchased from Russia. I don’t know, maybe that’s a breaking story. Can I say that?... He’s not buying his oil from Russia. It has started. He can't do it immediately; it’s a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon,” Trump claimed.

Trump urged President Putin to stop the conflict, emphasising the need to end the killing of both Ukrainians and Russians. He noted that the war, which he believed should have been won in a week, is now entering its fourth year.

The US President also mentioned that India could resume energy trade with Moscow once the Russia-Ukraine war concludes. He said that if India refrains from buying oil, it would make the situation easier, but India has assured that it will stop purchasing Russian oil for a short period. After the war ends, India is expected to return to buying oil from Russia, said Trump.