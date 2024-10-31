'Disengagement process nearly complete': Rajnath Singh gives update on India-China row at LAC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the disengagement process at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh is nearly complete. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Bob Khathing Museum in Assam's Tezpur.

Singh said that at some areas along the LAC, discussions have been ongoing between New Delhi and Beijing at both diplomatic as well as military levels to resolve conflicts.

Related Articles

He added that after the recent rounds of talks, both the sides have arrived at a broad consensus to restore the ground situation.

"This consensus has developed on the basis of equal and mutual security. The agreement includes rights related to patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. Based on this consensus, the disengagement process is nearly complete," the Defence Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

He added that moving beyond disengagement will take a little longer. "We will strive to move beyond just disengagement, but for that, we will need to wait a little longer."

His remarks came a day after disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops at LAC was completed. The disengagement process entailled the withdrawal of troops, tents, and temporary structures. Aerial verification over Depsang was successfully completed on Tuesday.

By evening, tents, temporary structures, and vehicles were fully removed from Depsang and Demchok. Moreover, Indian and Chinese troops will exchange sweets on Thursday to celebrate Diwali.

The development came more than a week after India and China confirmed that both the nations reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the border areas on the LAC.

The border conflict between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in 2020, due to Chinese military's actions. After this, PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Jinping and Modi said that ties between India and China are important for the people of India and China and for regional and global peace and stability.