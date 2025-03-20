Disha Salian's father moves Bombay HC for CBI probe; Aaditya Thackeray reacts: 'Attempts being made to...'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday dismissed allegations against him in the Disha Salian case, stating that attempts were being made to malign his image for the past five years. His statement comes after Disha’s father, Satish Salian, moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into her June 2020 death.

Satish Salian’s petition demands an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and the transfer of the probe to the CBI, claiming that his daughter was raped and murdered and that there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to shield influential people. “Attempts are being made for the last five years to malign my image. We will put forth our side in the court. We will give our replies (to the allegations) in the court,” Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai.

Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad. The Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the time. Six days later, Rajput allegedly died by suicide at his Bandra apartment.

BJP minister Nitesh Rane escalated the attack on Aaditya Thackeray, stating that as per Supreme Court rulings, anyone facing allegations of rape must be arrested. “We have demanded this in the House (assembly),” he told reporters, also calling for Thackeray’s resignation as an MLA.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, the leader of opposition in the legislative council, accused the BJP of orchestrating the allegations. “The BJP-led government is free to investigate the case,” he said, asserting that Thackeray was being targeted for political reasons.

(With inputs from PTI)



