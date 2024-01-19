'Dispose of paper flags with dignity, in private': MHA issues 'flag code' ahead of Republic Day

Ahead of Republic Day, Ministry of Home Affairs has on Friday issued a circular to states and union territories to ensure that paper flags are to be "disposed with dignity, in private".

MHA said that on the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, flags used by the public, made of paper are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event. "Such flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the flag," said MHA in a circular.

The home ministry said that the Indian national flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of the country.

Ahead of Republic Day, Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a circular to states/Union territories to ensure that on the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, flags used by the public, made of paper are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event.… pic.twitter.com/RWDs9CQLo3 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

"As per clause (x) of Paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, the National Flag made of paper may be waved by the public on occasions important to national, cultural, and sports events. You are requested to ensure that flags used by the public, made of paper, are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event. Such flags are to be disposed of in private, consistent with the dignity of the flag," the letter by the ministry, issued to all the states and union territories, read.

On January 26, 2024, India will observe its 75th Republic Day, with French President Emmanuel Macron set to be the chief guest at the parade in Delhi.