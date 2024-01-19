Republic Day curbs: No flights at Delhi airport between 10:20 am-12:45 pm till Jan 26

As the nation gears up for its Republic Day celebrations on January 26, Delhi International Airport Limited has issued an important notice affecting flight operations. From January 19 to January 26, 2024, there will be a temporary suspension of both arrivals and departures of flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport during specific hours. The no-fly period extends from 10:20 am to 12:45 pm IST each day within this date range.

In view of Republic Day celebrations, no flights will arrive or depart from Delhi Airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm IST from January 19 to January 26, 2024: Delhi International Airport Limited — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

"In view of Republic Day celebrations, no flights will arrive or depart from Delhi Airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm IST from January 19 to January 26, 2024," Delhi International Airport Limited said in a tweet.

This measure is part of the security and ceremonial arrangements for the Republic Day festivities. While the restrictions may cause some inconvenience, they are in place to ensure the smooth conduct of national celebrations. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updated flight schedules and plan their airport arrival accordingly, keeping in mind the stipulated no-operation hours.

The Airports Authority of India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) outlining restrictions from 6 am to 9 pm between January 26 and 29, with a complete flight halt on Republic Day from 6 am to 9 pm.

However, the NOTAM will not affect operations of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF), Army aviation helicopters, and state-owned aircraft/helicopters flying with the Governor/Chief Minister of a state, officials clarified.

The 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2024, will feature French President Emmanuel Macron as the honored guest, marking the sixth instance of a French leader participating in Republic Day festivities.

