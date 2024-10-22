Diwali 2024 calendar: Know when is Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja. Dates and timings

The much-anticipated Festival of Lights, Diwali, is stirring confusion over its exact date in 2024. Traditionally celebrated according to the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali usually falls on the 15th day of Kartik, the darkest night of the year. However, this year, there’s debate over whether Diwali falls on October 31 or November 1, leaving many unsure about when to celebrate.

According to Drik Panchang, Diwali will be observed on October 31, 2024, a Thursday. On this day, the festival will coincide with Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja, creating a jam-packed celebration. The shubh muhurat for Lakshmi Puja, an essential ritual of Diwali, is set between 6:52 PM and 8:41 PM. Amavasya tithi, which marks the new moon and is crucial for Diwali, begins early on October 31 and ends the next morning on November 1, leading to the date confusion.

Day 1: Dhanteras

The Diwali festivities kick off with Dhanteras, which falls on October 29 this year. On this day, devotees pray to Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking wealth and prosperity. It’s also a time for purchasing gold and jewellery, symbolizing good fortune.

Day 2: Choti Diwali

Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, marks the second day of the celebrations. Falling on October 31, it commemorates Lord Krishna’s triumph over the demon Narakasura. This day is typically quieter but holds immense significance as a prelude to the main Diwali day.

Day 3: Diwali and Lakshmi Puja

October 31, 2024, is when Diwali’s main celebration occurs, including the revered Lakshmi Puja. This day symbolizes the return of Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya, celebrating the victory of light over darkness. Many households will light lamps, make rangolis, and perform pujas to honor the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi.

Day 4: Govardhan Puja

After Diwali, on November 2, 2024, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated. This day is dedicated to Lord Krishna and his miraculous act of lifting the Govardhan mountain to protect the people of Mathura from the wrath of Lord Indra.

Day 5: Bhai Dooj

The five-day Diwali festival concludes with Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, on November 3, 2024. This day celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, where sisters pray for their brothers' long life and prosperity.

The confusion around the dates stems from the overlapping of the Amavasya tithi between October 31 and November 1. While some adhere strictly to the lunar calendar, others follow traditional customs, leading to differing interpretations.

While the debate over the exact date continues, it’s clear that most will celebrate Diwali on October 31, following the muhurats and rituals as prescribed by the lunar calendar. For those unsure, it’s always best to check local customs or consult religious calendars for clarification.

