DMK tried to topple Vijay govt? TVK alleges Rs 50-crore offers to MLAs, three held

A horse-trading row has erupted in Tamil Nadu less than two months after Joseph C Vijay became Chief Minister. The ruling TVK has alleged that individuals linked to senior DMK leaders offered up to ₹50 crore to lure its MLAs.

The allegations led to the arrest of three people on Wednesday and triggered a political slugfest between the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the opposition DMK, which has denied the charges.

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The controversy began after TVK MLA N Ilayaraja alleged that he was offered ₹35 crore to influence his stand during a proposed Assembly resolution vote.

According to the complaint, a man identified as Thirunavukkarasu approached the legislator claiming to represent a political firm called Indian Political Democratic Strategies and later offered money in exchange for support during the voting process. Ilayaraja rejected the offer and subsequently approached the police, alleging that he and his family were threatened.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Thirunavukkarasu and two associates, Naresh and Thiyagarajan.

TVK Targets DMK Leadership

The row escalated after TVK minister Nirmal Kumar alleged that senior DMK leaders were behind efforts to poach ruling party legislators.

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"Senthil Balaji, with the permission of Stalin and Udhayanidhi, has tried contacting several of our MLAs with offers ranging from Rs 10 crore to Rs 50 crore over the last 40 days. There is not a single MLA they haven't reached out to," Kumar claimed.

He alleged that the outreach was carried out with the knowledge of DMK President M K Stalin and deputy leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. "Stalin, Udhayanidhi and Senthil Balaji should stop doing this lowly business," Kumar said.

Probe Examines Alleged Links

Sources told India Today that one of the arrested accused, Naresh, was allegedly in direct contact with Senthil Balaji's brother, Ashok Kumar.

Investigators are examining allegations that Naresh regularly discussed the amounts to be offered and the MLAs to be approached. Police are also probing claims that the accused told Ilayaraja a no-confidence motion would be brought in the Assembly and offered him ₹35 crore to vote in a particular manner.

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Police said all alleged links connected to the case are being investigated.

DMK Counters With Complaints

The DMK rejected the allegations and hit back by accusing Vijay's party of attempting to engineer defections from its ranks.

The opposition party has submitted complaints to the Tamil Nadu Governor and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), seeking an FIR and a detailed investigation into alleged attempts by Vijay to induce two DMK MLAs to resign.

The DMK also cited remarks by MDMK leader Vaiko, who recently parted ways with the party and backed TVK, and alleged that Vijay had promised financial assistance to legislators willing to contest by-elections.

Calling for an impartial probe, the party accused the ruling camp of criminal conspiracy, abuse of office and corrupt practices.

Vijay Convenes Allies

Vijay convened a meeting of alliance partners in Chennai on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Congress, VCK, IUML and MDMK, while CPI and CPI(M), which are extending outside support to the government, also participated.

Discussions focused on ensuring the stability of the government and completing its full five-year term.

TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the April 23 Assembly election with 108 seats, short of the 118-seat majority mark. Congress won five seats, while VCK and IUML secured two each and joined the government.

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CPI and CPI(M), with two MLAs each, extended unconditional support, while the MDMK, which now backs TVK, also has two legislators.

