'Does BJP pay income tax': Congress leader Ajay Maken questions BJP's income tax practices

Congress leader Ajay Maken questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) income tax payments following the withdrawal of Rs 65 crore from Congress's accounts by the income tax department. Maken expressed concern over the 'undemocratic' act, despite the matter being sub judice.

The Congress party, he stated, is being asked to pay an unprecedented Rs 210 crore, while National Political Parties traditionally do not pay income tax. Maken used X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns, accusing the BJP Government of a concerning move.

In a post on X, Maken said, "Their hopes now lie with the Judiciary. Yesterday, the Income Tax Department mandated banks to transfer over Rs 65 crores from INC India, IYC, and NSUI accounts to the government- Rs 5 crores from IYC and NSUI, and Rs 60.25 crores from INC, marking a concering move by the BJP Government."

"Is it common for National Political Parties to pay Income Tax? No. Does the BJP pay Income Tax? No. Why is the Congress Party facing an unprecedented demand of Rs 210 crores?" he asked.

He posed questions about the state of democracy and the threat this act poses to the multi-party system. The funds, according to Maken, were raised through grassroots efforts, including crowdfunding and membership drives.

"This situation raises a crucial question about the state of democracy. Is it under threat? During today's ITAT proceedings, we presented our case. The hearing is set to continue tomorrow," he noted.

"The funds in question were raised through grassroots efforts, including crowdfunding and membership drives by the IYC and NSUI. This situation raises a crucial question about the state of democracy. Is it under threat? Our hope now lies with the judiciary," the senior Congress leader said.

It was reported that the I-T department recovered Rs 65 crore from the Congress's account on February 20, out of the total outstanding tax dues of Rs 115 crore.

The Congress has lodged a complaint and appealed against the I-T department's enforcement of its lein, asking for a halt until the stay application is disposed of.

Despite the rule requiring an assessee to pay 20% of the outstanding amount before the appeal is considered, the Congress reportedly paid only Rs78 lakh against the required Rs 21 crore.

The party's appeal was dismissed, and the demand was increased to Rs 104 crore. The Congress has reportedly paid just Rs 2.5 crore so far. The case continues at the I-T Tribunal's Delhi bench. In the last hearing in ITAT, the Congress sought a stay on the alleged attachment of the bank accounts by the I-T department.

“It comes up from the learned Special Counsel for the Revenue, who was assisted by the Assessing Officer, that the Revenue does not claim to have issued any order or direction to the concerned bank(s) for freezing the transactions in the bank account(s), but only for a lien on the amount lying in the bank account(s) up to the outstanding tax demand,” the ITAT bench said.

The matter stems from 2018-19 when the grand old party filed the Income Tax returns late. A demand of Rs 103 crore was raised based on the assessment. Delays in the payment of income tax resulted in increased interest.

(With ANI inputs)

