'Does he think overseas people will vote for him?': Mohandas Pai blasts Rahul Gandhi for criticising India abroad

Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital and former Infosys CFO, on Monday lashed out at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his recent comments made in the United States against Indian institutions, calling it "shocking" and "harakiri".

"Citizens are getting more and more upset and angry at Rahul Gandhi going overseas and abusing India. So shocking. Does he think people overseas will vote him to power? If he thinks he will get votes here in future by this he is mistaken. Committing Harakiri,” Pai posted on X.

His remarks came in response to Gandhi’s latest comments at an event in Boston, where the Congress MP alleged that the Election Commission was "compromised" and cast doubt over the voter turnout figures in the Maharashtra assembly elections held in November last year.

"The Election Commission gave us a voting figure for 5:30 pm, and between 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm, 65 lakh voters voted. This is physically impossible to happen," Gandhi said. "For a voter to vote, it takes approximately three minutes, and if you do the math, it would mean that there were lines of voters till 2 am, but this did not happen."

He further alleged that when Congress sought videographic evidence of voting, “they not only refused but also changed the law so that now we are not allowed to ask for the videography.” Gandhi concluded: “It is very clear to us that the Election Commission is compromised, and it is very clear that there is something wrong with the system.”

RSS ideologue Ratan Sharda also criticised Gandhi's remarks, calling them an expression of his political failure. “It is clear that #RahulGandhi goes to West to vent his frustration at his failures because nobody listens to him,” he wrote. “Election compromised claim – why doesn’t he go to courts rather than USA? Why does he exhort West to 'save democracy' in India? I pity this man. And I shudder, khuda-na-khasta kahin ye jeet gaya to kya haal karega Bharat ka!!”

The BJP, too, launched a scathing counterattack. BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Gandhi of insulting national institutions abroad while facing heat over the National Herald case, in which both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi are named accused in a recent Enforcement Directorate chargesheet.

"Nothing will happen by doing so. The ED will not spare you because agencies work on the basis of facts," Patra said. "You will not be spared. You and your mother will be caught with proceeds of crime and sent to jail."

He called Gandhi a "traitor, not just because you insult Indian institutions and Indian democracy on foreign soil but also because you and your mother have embezzled crores of rupees of the country."

The ED has filed a prosecution complaint before a special court in New Delhi, accusing Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of laundering Rs 988 crore in the National Herald case. The chargesheet was filed on April 9 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Boston on Saturday night and began his US visit by interacting with business leaders and members of the Indian community. He is scheduled to speak at Brown University in Rhode Island on April 21–22, where he will also interact with faculty and students.