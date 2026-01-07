Donald Trump says PM Modi ‘not happy’ with him over steep tariffs on India

US President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unhappy with him because of the steep tariffs imposed by Washington on New Delhi. He said despite having a good relationship with the prime minister, Modi is unhappy with him. He added that India is reducing its purchases of Russian oil.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"I have a very good relationship with him. He's not that happy with me because you know they're paying a lot of tariffs now because they're not doing the oil, but they are, they've now reduced it very substantially, as you know, from Russia,” Trump said as he delivered the remarks at the House GOP Member Retreat.

He also said PM Modi came to see him.

Despite the ongoing trade talks, the US has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent as penalty for New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

Meanwhile, US Senator Lindsey Graham said Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra approached him to communicate with Trump regarding India's reduced Russian oil purchases and to request relief from the 25 per cent tariff.

Advertisement

Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One alongside Trump, Graham stated, "I was at the Indian Ambassador's house a month ago, and all he wanted to talk about was how India is buying less Russian oil. And he asked me to tell the President to relieve the 25% tariff."

The comments come as Trump indicated the possibility of raising tariffs on India due to its ongoing imports of Russian oil, despite his recent remarks praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "good guy".

Then Trump had stated that PM Modi knew he was not happy. “It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly," he had said.