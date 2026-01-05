‘Important to make me happy’: Trump hints at new tariffs on India over Russian oil

US President Donald Trump has indicated the possibility of imposing new tariffs on India due to its continued imports of Russian oil. He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of his displeasure over the issue.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said: "PM Modi's a very good man. He's a good guy. He knew I was not happy. It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly."

This follows ongoing trade tensions as the United States presses India to lift high import duties on American agricultural products. The issue has become central in bilateral negotiations, with both sides struggling to reach an agreement.

Efforts to resolve the tariff dispute have stalled, with US negotiators pushing for greater market access for American farmers while New Delhi remains steadfast in its efforts to protect domestic farming and dairy industries.

Last year, Trump escalated the dispute by imposing a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on India and an additional 25 per cent penalty linked to purchases of Russian oil, leading to a combined 50 per cent duty in some trade categories.

Despite these tensions, Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation in which they stressed the importance of maintaining momentum in trade talks. Their discussion coincided with a new round of negotiations between the two countries' trade teams.

The impasse persists as India remains firm in its position to shield its agricultural sector from foreign competition, while the US signals willingness to increase tariffs if a resolution is not found.