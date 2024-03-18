scorecardresearch
'Don't be selective': SC orders full disclosure of electoral bonds by March 21, asks SBI CMD to file affidavit

SC Orders Full Disclosure of Electoral Bonds Details by SBI SC Orders Full Disclosure of Electoral Bonds Details by SBI

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday asked the State Bank of India (SBI) to share all the details of electoral bonds including the alphanumeric number. The apex court also asked the SBI Chairman to file an affidavit by 5 pm on March 21, stating the bank has disclosed all the details regarding the electoral bonds.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said it had asked the SBI to disclose all details and that includes the electoral bond numbers as well. "SBI should not be selective in disclosing the details," the bench said.

"The SBI is required to furnish all details available with it. This, we clarify, will include the alphanumeric number and serial number, if any, of the bonds purchased. In order to avoid any controversy in the future, the chairperson of the bank should file an affidavit by 5 PM on Thursday that it has disclosed all details in its custody and that no details have been witheld." 

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for SBI, said the bank will give every bit of information it has. "SBI is not holding back any information. We will give the bond numbers."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, said the top court that the ultimate aim was to curb black money and that the court must be aware of how this judgment is being played outside the court. He said the witch-hunting has started on another level and not at the level of the central government.

Published on: Mar 18, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
