'Most of theses bonds were sent to our office': TMC, JDU tell EC on electoral bonds issue

The Trinamool Congress and JD(U) offered unusual justifications for their inability to identify donors in their 2018-19 electoral bond disclosures. They claimed unknown individuals delivered sealed envelopes to their Kolkata and Patna offices.

JD(U) revealed the identities of donors contributing Rs 3 crore out of Rs 13 crore received in April 2019, while TMC did not disclose the identities of donors who collectively donated nearly Rs 75 crore between July 16, 2018, and May 22, 2019.

TMC stated most bonds were sent to their office anonymously, making it impossible to ascertain the buyers' details. The party also suggested donor identities could be established using the unique numbers of electoral bonds issued by the State Bank of India.

"Most of theses bonds were sent to our office and dropped in the drop box to sent through messengers from various persons who wished to support our party, many of whom prefer to remain anonymous. Thus, we are not in possession of names and other details of the buyers," TMC said in a letter accessed by The Times of India.

JD(U) also claimed ignorance of donor details. "Somebody came to our office on April 3, 2019, in Patna and handed over a sealed envelope and when it was opened, we found a bunch containing 10 electoral bonds of Rs 1 crore each," JD(U) said in its submission to the Election Commission of India.

Electoral bonds data

The Election Commission has made fresh electoral bond data public. BJP received the highest funds through these bonds, followed by TMC, Congress, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Future Gaming and Hotel Services donated Rs 509 crore to DMK through electoral bonds since 2019-20, with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures contributing another Rs 40 crore.

Most beneficiaries of the electoral bond scheme, including BJP, TMC, Congress, BRS and BJD, did not disclose the names of donors.

BJP topped the list of parties that benefited from the scheme, receiving Rs 6,986.5 crore. TMC stood second, receiving Rs 1,397 crore. Regional parties mostly shared the donors' data with the poll panel, which made it public as per Supreme Court orders.