‘Don’t file repetitive petitions’: Supreme Court rejects plea to clear road blockade caused by farmers’ protest

The Supreme Court on December 9 dismissed a plea seeking directions to Centre and others to clear blockades on highways in Punjab where farmers are staging protests.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Manmohan said the matter is already pending before the court and it cannot entertain repetitive petitions on the same issue.

“We are already examining the larger issue. You are not the only conscience keeper of society. Don’t file repetitive petitions. Some are filing for publicity interest and some are filing to play to the gallery. We cannot entertain repetitive petitions on the same issue,” the bench told petitioner Gaurav Luthra, who claimed to be a social activist in Punjab.

The court also refused Luthra's request to tag the petition with the pending matter.

The plea, filed in the apex court by a social activist hailing from Punjab, also sought directions to the Centre and others to remove restrictions on farmers’ protests and to ensure that national highways and railway tracks are not blocked by the agitating farmers.

It alleged that farmers’ and farmer unions have blocked the entire national and state highways in Punjab permanently and for an indefinite period. It said free movement on highways comes under the fundamental right of the citizen, which is being violated by the farmers by blocking them in the entire state of Punjab.

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

The group of farmers had resumed the march towards Delhi afternoon, equipped with masks, goggles, and other protective gear. But they had to stop at the multi-layered barricades at the border after the police used tear gas shells and water cannons.

A heavy deployment of police personnel has been made at the Shambhu border, which falls between Punjab and Haryana. Barricades have been erected and spikes fixed on the roads to stop vehicles from crossing, showed visuals this morning.