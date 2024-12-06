‘Delhi Chalo’: Farmers stopped at Shambhu border, police fire tear gas shells, internet suspended 

Farmers started their foot march to Delhi from their protest site at Shambhu border today (December 6) but were stopped just a few meters away by a multilayered barricade. As some farmers neared the barricades on the Haryana side of the border, security forces deployed tear gas to halt their progress.

Haryana Police warned the farmers not to proceed, citing a prohibitory order issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The Ambala district administration had imposed a ban on unlawful gatherings of five or more people in the district.

The farmers are marching to press the Union government for a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for crops. Some farmers, holding flags of farmers’ unions, pushed down the iron mesh barrier on the bridge over the Ghaggar River.

In response, the Haryana government suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 11 villages of Ambala district until December 9. The affected areas include Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Lhars, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur and Kakru.

The farmers, who have gathered under the banners of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, are demanding the Centre provide a legal guarantee for MSP. They have been stationed at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after security forces blocked their earlier attempts to march to Delhi.

The group of 101 farmers began their march at 1 pm, but after advancing a short distance, they were stopped by the Haryana government’s multilayered barricades. While they easily crossed the first set of barricades, they couldn’t proceed further. Some farmers pushed the iron mesh and barbed wire, while others removed nails from the road on National Highway-44.

Security personnel behind cement barricades with iron grills instructed the farmers not to move forward, as they lacked permission. One protester even climbed the roof of a security post, but was quickly forced to descend.

Water cannons were also deployed at the Shambhu border to prevent further movement.

Earlier in the day, district authorities in Ambala had ordered the closure of all government and private schools.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher criticised the Haryana government for blocking their march, despite the government’s earlier statements that there should be no objection if farmers march on foot without tractors. “If we go to Delhi on foot, there should be no reason to stop us,” he said.

The farmers had previously attempted to march toward Delhi on February 13 and February 21 but were stopped by security forces at the border.

In addition to their demand for MSP, the farmers are calling for a waiver of farm debts, a pension for farmers and farm labourers, no increase in electricity tariffs, the withdrawal of police cases against farmers, and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. They are also seeking the reinstatement of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act and compensation for the families of farmers who died during the 2020-21 agitations.

(With inputs from PTI)