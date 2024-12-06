Farmers protest: Group of 101 farmers called back from ‘Delhi Chalo’ march after teargas shelling

Farmers protest: Forums Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have decided to call back the group of 101 farmers who were sent on a march to Delhi. This decision was taken after a few farmers were injured in a teargas shelling by Haryana Police.

KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the jatha (group) of farmers have been asked to come back after the confrontation with Haryana Police. “Six people have been injured by smoke canister firing. After an hour, kisan unions will hold a meeting and call a press conference to decide the future course of the march,” said Pandher.

Haryana security personnel on Friday used teargas shells to disperse farmers protesting near the multi-layered barricades at Shambhu, located on the Punjab and Haryana border. Multiple rounds of teargas were fired at a group of 101 farmers who had begun their march towards Delhi, compelling them to retreat.

According to the protesters, some farmers sustained injuries and were transported to a hospital. Haryana Police have urged the farmers not to advance, citing prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Despite this, some farmers were seen removing iron nails and barbed wire from the road while covering their faces with wet jute bags to protect against the teargas.

The farmers allege that the security personnel fired teargas shells at those who wanted to move ahead peacefully. The Ambala district administration has enforced Section 163 of the BNSS, prohibiting unlawful assembly of five or more people. Multilayered barricades have been set up, and the farmers were halted shortly after beginning their march, being informed that they lacked the necessary permission to proceed.

In a preventive measure, the Haryana government suspended mobile internet services in 11 villages in Ambala district from December 6-9. The farmers are marching to press the Centre for a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops.