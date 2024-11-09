‘Don’t get carried away by jargons’: Nirmala Sitharaman says patriarchy did not stop Indira Gandhi from becoming PM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioned the argument that patriarchy holds women back from achieving their goals while talking about women’s empowerment in India.

Speaking with students at CMS Business School on November 9, Sitharaman cited the example of Indira Gandhi, the first female Prime Minister of India, to highlight that patriarchy does not necessarily hinder women’s success.

Sitharaman discussed various initiatives undertaken by the government to foster innovation and create opportunities for young people. She mentioned the government’s recent initiative to provide one crore internships for youth aged 21 to 24, aiming to equip them with skills and improve employability.

When asked about the concept of women’s empowerment, Sitharaman criticised the Left’s framing of patriarchy, calling it a construct designed to push certain ideologies. “Don’t get carried away by fancy jargon. If you stand up for yourself and present your ideas logically, patriarchy will not prevent you from achieving your dreams,” she advised women in the audience.

At the same time, she acknowledged that more support and facilitation for women is necessary, stressing that there is still room for improvement in empowering women effectively.

Regarding innovation in India, the FM expressed confidence in the steps taken by the Modi government to create a conducive environment for entrepreneurs. “We’re not just supporting innovation with policies; we are also ensuring that these innovations have access to markets,” she said.

As an example, she pointed to the support available for MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), which are prioritised in government procurements. Sitharaman revealed that 40% of all government procurements now come from MSMEs, contributing to the growth of India’s startup ecosystem, which now boasts over 2 lakh startups, including 130 unicorns. Despite these strides, she emphasised that the full potential of these opportunities has yet to be realised.

Sitharaman also highlighted India's ongoing digital banking transformation, citing the success of initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana, which has expanded financial inclusion. She explained that the government-funded digital infrastructure has allowed even the most marginalized populations to access banking services without the additional costs often associated with private players in other countries.

“Technology will need to be continuously updated to ensure that we don’t become irrelevant,” she noted, stressing the importance of keeping pace with advancements.

She also spoke about the ‘Fund of Funds,’ a scheme introduced by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), with the government infusing Rs 10,000 crore to support small businesses and innovative ideas. This initiative, she said, is backed by private equity funds, incentivised by government concessions.

Sitharaman also discussed the government’s scheme offering one crore internships aimed at youth who may be deemed “unemployable” due to a lack of skills. She encouraged the students present to help spread awareness and bring more young people onto the platform, so they can gain the skills needed to succeed in the workforce.

(With inputs from PTI)