Top stocks in news: Eternal, IndiGo, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Lenskart, Ola, Whirlpool, MTAR Tech

Indian benchmark indices ended with big gains on Friday after the rate cuts by RBI, along with supportive liquidity measures. Traders will be looking at the US Fed's policy outcome due later this week. BSE Sensex rose 447.05 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 85,712.37, while NSE's Nifty50 climbed 152.70 points, or 0.59 per cent, to close at 26,186.45. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, December 8, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Modison shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Sikko Industries shall trade ex-bonus today. Bandhan Bank, Kaynes Technology and Sammaan Capital are part of the F&O ban list.

Quarterly results today: Companies including Physicswallah, Fujiyama Power Systems, and Neogem India will announce their earnings for the September 2025 quarter later today.

Eternal: The new-age food delivery player was an institutional investor expected to offload up to 0.5 per cent equity, with transaction size pegged at up to Rs 1,500 crore, with the floor price set at Rs 289.5 per share. The details of the seller are undisclosed yet.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Prudential AMC, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank, has announced plans to launch its Rs 10,603-crore IPO. The public issue, with a price band of Rs 2,061–2,165 per share, will open for subscription from December 12 to 16.

ONGC: The state-run energy player's board has approved the re-appointment of Arun Kumar Singh as its chairman and CEO, effective December 7, 2025. His renewed term ensures continuity in leadership at the state-run energy major.

Lenskart Solutions, Pine Labs: The new age players' one-month shareholder lock-in period comes to an end on December 8, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

InterGlobe Aviations: The parent company of IndiGo expects its flight operations to return to normal by December 10, bringing forward its earlier estimate and signalling a quicker-than-expected recovery in its schedules. The country's largest carrier had earlier said its corrective actions were underway.

Cochin Shipyard: The Indian shipping company has signed a 'significant' shipbuilding contract with Denmark-based Svitzer to build four fully electric TRAnsverse 2600E tugs, with options for four additional vessels. The 26-metre electric tugs mark a major step in CSL’s green vessel portfolio.

Whirlpool of India: Global private equity firm Advent International's talks to acquire US giant Whirlpool's India unit for up to $1 billion have collapsed due to disagreements over valuation, reported some agencies. Advent had emerged as the frontrunner to acquire a 31 per cent stake in the Indian consumer goods maker from its Michigan-based parent.

Dynamatic Technologies: The defence solutions player has entered into a strategic agreement with Dassault Aviation for the manufacturing and assembly of the complete rear fuselage for Dassault’s latest business jet, the Falcon 6X.

CEAT: The tyre maker approved issuing up to Rs 250 crore in unsecured NCDs and cleared an investment of IDR 3,800 million in its Indonesian arm, PT CEAT Tyres Indonesia. The decisions were taken by its finance and banking committee on December 5.

Biocon: The pharma and biological company said its subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has received tentative USFDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application for carbidopa and levodopa extended-release capsules.

Ashoka Buildcon: The infra company has received an additional Rs 447.21-crore work order from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for its ongoing flyover project on the Sion–Panvel Highway. The new scope covers constructing Flyover Arm-1 and Arm-2 at the T-Junction in Maharashtra Nagar (M/E Ward), awarded on a percentage-rate basis.

NBCC (India): The firm sold 175 residential units at Aspire Leisure Valley, Greater Noida (West), via e-auction for Rs 485.41 crore, earning a 1 per cent marketing fee.

Dabur India: The FMCG company has received an observation letter with 'no objection' from NSE regarding the scheme of amalgamation of Sesa Care with and into Dabur India, along with their respective shareholders and creditors.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The fast-food major said it has received a rectification order from the Income Tax Department, bringing down its FY21 tax demand from Rs 216.19 crore to Rs 190.21 crore.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: The pharma firm has received a certificate of suitability (CEP) from the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM) for its API Minoxidil, enabling the company to expand supplies to regulated global markets. It is a widely used dermatology API for treating hereditary hair loss.

MTAR Technologies: The defence player has secured orders worth Rs 194 crore from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (MEIL) to supply end fittings and components for the civil nuclear power sector. The domestic order will be executed by April 2028 and does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Ola Electric Mobility: The electric vehicle player has commenced mass deliveries of its 4,680 Bharat Cell–powered vehicles. The S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) is the first product to be powered by the company’s indigenously manufactured 4,680 Bharat Cell battery pack, which delivers more range, better performance, and enhanced safety.

Supreme Petrochem: The polystyrene polymer has temporarily halted operations at its Manali, Chennai manufacturing unit after heavy rains and water discharged from nearby reservoirs caused flooding inside the facility. The continuous rainfall in the region and the release of water into the canal running adjacent to the plant led to water entering the company’s premises.

HFCL: The telecom infra player has won $72.96 million (₹65Rs .10 crore) export orders for optical fiber cables via its overseas subsidiary from an international customer.

Landmark Cars: The premium automotive retailer has received approval from BYD India to open a showroom and a workshop in Pune, Maharashtra. These facilities will be established by the company’s subsidiary Watermark Cars.

Delhivery: The logistics solutions provider has successfully completed testing of its autonomous vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone technology at Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

Newgen Software Technologies: The IT solutions company said an overseas client in Kuwait has withdrawn its tender for a BPM platform project, which was earlier valued at KWD 1,736,052

SPML Infra: The infra and construction company has received a Rs 207.38-crore project, in JV with Shree Hari Infraprojects, from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Jhalawar, Rajasthan, under the Jal Jeevan Mission.