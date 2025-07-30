'Don't pick fights with powerful nations': Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's message for political class

Zoho Corporation founder Sridhar Vembu has called for restraint in foreign policy, warning against unnecessary provocations with global powers at a time when India is still building its strategic and technological depth.

"On tech sovereignty, we still have a lot of work to do as a nation," Vembu posted on X. "As a company, we are investing heavily in numerous areas of tech and we have pledged to do even more. The next 2 decades are critical because we have favorable demographics and we have to use all that youthful talent."

He praised the Indian government's diplomatic conduct, writing: "Our government and our Prime Minister are doing a commendable job. It is not in our national interest to pick fights with powerful nations. I hope our entire political class realises this. As a wise statesman counselled, ‘we must bide our time’."

— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) July 30, 2025

Surya Kanegaonkar, a commodities investor and columnist, responded to Vembu's comments by noting that confrontation may be unavoidable. "Even if India does not pick a fight with a major power, there’s a good chance the fight will come to it," he said. "Technology and natural resource denial are critical to preventing multipolarity. India will face this regardless of its deft diplomacy."

Kanegaonkar called for mission-mode innovation to counter strategic pressures: "What is needed is a set of mission mode projects with world-beating incentives, expert and light-touch oversight, soft deadlines and accountability. Self-reliance all the way."

Vembu did not mention any specific trigger, but his remarks come against the backdrop of a heated political row. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly reject former US President Donald Trump's claim of mediating a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor. "If Modi ji has even 50 per cent of the courage that Indira Gandhi had, then clearly he must say in Parliament -- Donald Trump is lying," Gandhi said in Parliament on Tuesday.

While both Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have said no foreign leader influenced India’s decision-making during the military operation, Gandhi has pressed for the PM to name both Trump and China directly. "The whole country knows that China helped Pakistan, but the word China did not come out of the Prime Minister's mouth," Gandhi said.

Vembu's remarks also come just days after Nayara Energy took Microsoft to court for abruptly suspending its access to critical software tools. The refinery accused Microsoft of restricting access to its own data and licensed products, raising alarms over foreign digital dependency.

