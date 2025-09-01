'Double-engine govt won't be there in 6 months': Mallikarjun Kharge makes big claim against NDA, has this to say on Nitish Kumar

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday made bold claims during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's capital city Patna. Kharge criticised the current Bihar government, calling it a "double-engine" administration and predicting its fall.

"This double-engine government in Bihar will not be there in 6 months, new government will be of poor, Dalits, backwards," he claimed, indicating a political shift in the state's leadership. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attempting to manipulate the electoral process in Bihar.

"Modi is attempting to win Bihar polls through vote chori. Be alert. If you are not alert, Modi and Shah will suppress you," warned Kharge.

Kharge further accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of abandoning his socialist roots by aligning with the BJP-RSS. He speculated that the alliance may not last, asserting that the RSS-BJP would eventually "dump Kumar."

VIDEO | Patna: Addressing a public meeting at the culmination of the Voter Adhikar Yatra, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) says, "This double-engine government will not remain after six months. A new government will come, one that will work for the poor, backward… pic.twitter.com/BqxQ0QjgGq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2025

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, a significant political march led by Rahul Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders, concluded in Bihar with a public gathering. The march, spanning 1,300 kilometres, aimed to draw attention to the alleged erosion of voting rights through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state.

Key political figures from the INDIA bloc, including Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, participated in the event. The march began from Sasaram on 17th August, with leaders offering tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Patna.

The march, covering 110 assembly constituencies across 25 of Bihar's 38 districts, faced several challenges. Kharge acknowledged attempts to disrupt it, stating, "This Voter Adhikar Yatra was discussed throughout the country. There were attempts to disrupt it but people of Bihar and Mahagathbandhan people did not back down."

The culmination of the Yatra was marked by a police intervention at the Dak Bungalow crossing, where leaders addressed the assembled crowd. This event underscores the intense political climate in Bihar as parties gear up for the assembly elections.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra served as a platform for the INDIA bloc to galvanise support and criticise the current administration. The emphasis on voting rights and alleged electoral malpractices is expected to feature prominently in the upcoming campaign narratives.