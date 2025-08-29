Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh lead vehicle sales in Q1, Andhra, Bihar show strong demand, Northeast trails

India’s automobile sector recorded strong sales momentum in the first quarter of FY25-26 (April–June 2025), though regional performance showed sharp contrasts. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh emerged as the biggest growth drivers, while states such as Andhra Pradesh and Bihar also reported healthy numbers. In contrast, several north-eastern states continued to lag behind.

Passenger vehicle sales during the quarter stood at 10.12 lakh units. The Western Zone led with 3.21 lakh units, driven largely by Maharashtra, which sold 1.19 lakh cars, the highest in the country. Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana followed. At the lower end, states like Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya saw minimal sales.

Two-wheelers dominated the market with 46.75 lakh units, making up nearly 80 per cent of all vehicle sales. Uttar Pradesh led the country with 8.18 lakh units, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Bihar’s strong showing reflects the growing penetration of affordable mobility in semi-urban and rural markets. By contrast, north-eastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Sikkim reported subdued sales.

In three-wheelers, a total of 1.65 lakh units were sold. Uttar Pradesh topped again with 21,000 units, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Telangana. Southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, also contributed significantly, underscoring the region’s preference for shared mobility.

States such as Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur recorded negligible volumes in this category.

Commercial vehicle sales were at 2.23 lakh units in Q1, led by Maharashtra with 32,000 units, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. Andhra Pradesh too featured among the better-performing states in this segment, reflecting freight and logistics activity.

On the other hand, states such as Sikkim, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh reported very low commercial vehicle sales.