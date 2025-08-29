Ahead of Bihar polls, Nitish Kumar announces 'Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme'. Details here

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has unveiled the 'Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme' — a new initiative aimed at bolstering women's empowerment and employment within the state. The announcement was made following a cabinet meeting that approved the proposal earlier on Friday.

Bihar is slated to go to the polls in October/November this year. Under the Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme, the government will provide financial assistance to one woman from every family in Bihar.

An initial sum of ₹10,000 will be given to support the start of an employment venture of their choice.

Kumar expressed optimism regarding the scheme's impact, stating, "I am confident that the implementation of this scheme will not only further strengthen the position of women, but also provide better employment opportunities within the state, ensuring that people do not have to leave the state out of necessity for employment," Kumar said in a post on X.

हमलोगों ने नवम्बर, 2005 में सरकार बनने के बाद से ही महिला सशक्तीकरण के लिए बड़े पैमाने पर काम किया है। महिलाओं को सशक्त एवं आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए कई महत्वपूर्ण कदम उठाए गए हैं। अब महिलाएं अपनी मेहनत से न केवल बिहार की प्रगति में अपना योगदान दे रही हैं बल्कि वे अपने परिवारों की… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 29, 2025

He further said that the Rural Development, Urban Development, and Housing departments will soon begin the process of receiving applications from interested women. Funds will be transferred to the women's bank accounts from September 2025.

"After 6 months of starting employment by women, an assessment will be conducted, and additional assistance up to 2 lakh rupees can be provided as needed. Haat markets will be developed across the state, from villages to cities, for the sale of products made by women."

The scheme is expected to boost local economies by encouraging entrepreneurship among women. The financial support aims to empower women and help them establish sustainable business ventures.

Kumar's initiative aligns with broader efforts to improve employment rates within Bihar, reflecting a commitment to economic development and gender equality.