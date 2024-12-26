'I have nothing to be ashamed of about my prime ministership': Dr Manmohan Singh on being called ‘accidental PM’

Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, renowned economist, breathed his last in Delhi on December 26, 2024. Singh, who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India, played a crucial role in shaping India's liberalised economy and steering it through the balance of payments crisis. Often referred to as the "Accidental Prime Minister", Singh was appointed by Sonia Gandhi following the UPA's unexpected victory in 2004.

The formation of the UPA by the Congress in 2004, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, was met with opposition from various parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena. This opposition resulted in Sonia Gandhi declining the prime ministerial post, creating a power vacuum within the alliance.

Questions regarding Sonia Gandhi's citizenship were raised by her opponents, further complicating her potential appointment as prime minister. In response to the protests against her, Sonia Gandhi chose to step aside and nominate another individual for the role.

The UPA faced challenges in finding a suitable candidate to lead the alliance, eventually settling on veteran leader Manmohan Singh. With a background in economics and previous experience as finance minister, Singh emerged as the consensus choice for the prime ministerial role.

In an interaction with a daily newspaper years after his term as the prime minister was over, Singh once said: “I have nothing to be ashamed of about my prime ministership.”

Commenting on Dr. Singh's tenure as Prime Minister, senior advocate and Congress veteran Kapil Sibal wrote on X: "Dr Manmohan Singh (1932-2024). Few human beings have humility as an endearing trait having reached the pinnacle of power. The India story of economic growth began with economic reforms he ushered in 1991. Not "accidental" but was the "quintessential" Prime Minister."

During the latter part of his second term as Prime Minister in 2014, Singh expressed his belief that he would be remembered more favorably by history than by the media. This statement came amidst criticism labeling him as a "weak PM," with Sonia Gandhi being recognised as the driving force behind his leadership during his two terms in office.

Dr. Singh rose to prominence as the Finance Minister in the government of P.V. Narasimha Rao from 1991 to 1996, where he implemented impactful economic reforms. Subsequently, he became the Prime Minister for two terms, overseeing the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) from 2004 to 2014. Dr. Singh continued to serve as a member of the Rajya Sabha until his retirement in April of this year.

Early life to public life

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, Punjab (now in Pakistan), Singh relocated to India with his family following the Partition.

After losing his mother at a young age, Singh was raised by his grandmother. He grew up in a village without electricity, studying by the light of a kerosene lamp.

Singh attended Hindu College in Amritsar and went on to earn his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Panjab University. He pursued further studies in Economics at Cambridge University and completed his DPhil at the University of Oxford.

From 1966 to 1969, Singh worked with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). He later served as an advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Trade under Lalit Narayan Mishra's appointment.

In 1972, Singh became the Chief Advisor in the Ministry of Finance and later held the position of Secretary in the Finance Ministry in 1976. He was appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India in 1982.

During the years 1985-1987, he held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, followed by his appointment as Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 1991. That same year, he assumed the role of Finance Minister in the Cabinet of P.V. Narasimha Rao, where he played a significant role in India's economic reforms post-liberalization.

From 1991 to 2013, Singh served as a member of the Rajya Sabha and on May 22, 2004, he was sworn in as India's 14th Prime Minister. He was the fourth longest-serving prime minister, following Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Narendra Modi. As a member of the Indian National Congress, Singh made history as the first Sikh prime minister of India and the first to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term since Jawaharlal Nehru.